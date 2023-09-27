Dec 30, 2025 Pachli 3.3.0 released Pachli 3.3.0 is now available. This release allows you to switch between writing posts and browsing timelines using Android’s “Recents” screen, adjusts the UI when writing a post, and has a number of bug fixes. Read more...

Nov 30, 2025 Pachli 3.2.0 released Pachli 3.2.0 is now available. This release applies your filters to search results, bookmarks, and favourites (if your server supports this), shows account pronouns throughout the UI, and supports Mastodon’s new “quote post” feature. Read more...

Oct 31, 2025 Pachli 3.1.0 released Pachli 3.1.0 is now available. This release allows you to re-order attachments and shows if a post is part of a thread, both features suggested by users. It also contains translation updates and a number of bug fixes. Work to support Mastodon quote posts is ongoing, and will appear in Pachli Current in the first week of November to allow plenty of time for feedback ahead of inclusion in the release at the end of November. Read more...

Sep 30, 2025 Pachli 3.0.0 released Pachli 3.0.0 is now available. This release supports a new type of filter that can hide attachments on posts while still showing the text, improves accessibility features, extends post scheduling support to GoToSocial servers, and more. Read more...

Sep 14, 2025 Pachli 2.16.1 released Pachli 2.16.1 is now available, fixing a bug in 2.16.0 where filters were not applied to some timelines. Read more...

Sep 5, 2025 Verifying GitHub releases with a certificate hash If you install Pachli or Pachli Current using the GitHub releases you can now verify the installation file ( .apk ) has not been tampered with. Pachli and Pachli Current GitHub releases are always signed with a certificate with the following hash: F0:CD:1F:5C:FF:49:9B:E4:C2:12:8C:11:52:FB:91:9D:C2:48:15:15:2A:99:03:C9:09:4F:F8:40:5F:E1:31:C3 You can use App Verifier to verify the installation file is signed with this certificate. This information has also been added to the download page and to the @pachli@mastodon.social profile.

Sep 1, 2025 Pachli 3.0.0 starts now Pachli 2.16.0 marks the end of the 2.x.x releases. Pachli 2.0.0 introduced support for server-side translation, and implementing client-side translation was always going to close it out. I’ve been wanting to get that finished for some time, but other features kept edging it out. Now that’s been pushed over the line the theme for the 3.x.x releases is “More servers, more accounts”. Roughly, that means features that… Read more...

Aug 28, 2025 Pachli 2.16.0 released Pachli 2.16.0 is now available. This release supports privacy-preserving on-device translation (when installed from Google Play), remembers and restores your reading position on the Local and Federated timelines, further improves the UX around emojis, and more. Read more...

Jul 30, 2025 Pachli 2.15.1 released Pachli 2.15.1 is now available. This release fixes a critical crash on older devices only discovered after 2.15.0 was released, and allows zoomed in images to scroll past the camera cutout. Read more...

Jul 30, 2025 Pachli 2.15.0 released Pachli 2.15.0 is now available. This release improves user safety by highlighting roles on accounts, updates the UI for Android’s edge-to-edge support, and has multiple improvements for video playback and emoji display and management. Read more...

Jun 30, 2025 Pachli 2.14.0 released Pachli 2.14.0 is now available. This release remembers your reading position in lists, adds a new UI for managing your accounts, and more. Read more...

May 28, 2025 Pachli 2.13.0 released Pachli 2.13.0 is now available. This release makes it easier to add captions to media attachments, replaces the Local timeline with the Trending timeline when logging in for the first time, and more. Read more...

Apr 30, 2025 Pachli 2.12.0 released Pachli 2.12.0 is now available. This release includes new features to backup and restore your data, improves display of notifications for server administrators and moderators, and more. Read more...

Apr 3, 2025 Pachli Current releases on GitHub / Obtainium Pachli Current is now available on a dedicated GitHub release page. If you don’t use Google Play you can still install, test, and report bugs with Pachli Current. Pachli Current is the pre-release variant, with new features and bug fixes that benefit from wider testing. Installing Pachli Current and reporting any bugs you find is a very useful way to contribute to the project. You can install Pachli Current from GitHub manually, or you can install Pachli Current using Obtainium. Read more...

Mar 31, 2025 Pachli 2.11.0 released Pachli 2.11.0 is now available. This release provides post translation support throughout the app, adds experimental support for rendering Markdown content, changes content filter defaults, and more. Read more...

Mar 3, 2025 Pachli 2.10.1 released Pachli 2.10.1 is now available. This release fixes a crash that could occur when upgrading to 2.10.0, ensures “Show anyway” on filtered posts works on all timelines, and allows you to select all languages in Android’s system settings. Read more...

Feb 28, 2025 Pachli 2.10.0 released Pachli 2.10.0 is now available. This release adds anti-harassment controls for Conversations (Private Mentions), improves the UI when replying, updates the Atkinson Hyperlegible font, and more. Read more...

Jan 30, 2025 Pachli 2.9.2 released Pachli 2.9.2 is now available. This release shows lists ordered by name in all places, allows you to create filters on Akkoma servers, and contains some small improvements to error handling. Read more...

Jan 22, 2025 Could Pachli's network module be a separate library? I received the following question as a DM on Mastodon. In your sources you have separated network module. Did you think about publish it as standalone library? Can you help me to understand why all ActivityPub applications developers didn’t separate their network modules? The reply doesn’t easily fit in to 500 characters, so I thought it was a good fit for the blog. Read more...

Dec 30, 2024 Pachli 2.9.1 released Pachli 2.9.1 is now available. This release allows you to view a timeline of posts discussing a trending link, makes the Nynorsk variant of the Norwegian language selectable as a UI language, adds additional information to error messages, and contains the usual set of bug fixes and other small improvements. Read more...

Oct 29, 2024 Pachli 2.8.3 released Pachli 2.8.3 is now available. This release includes a number of fixes and features for people who use accessibility services like Android Talkback, simplifies sharing, provides additional options to control how tabs are displayed, and much more. Read more...

Sep 30, 2024 Pachli 2.8.2 released Pachli 2.8.2 is now available. This release saves your reading position in more situations, allows you to put downloaded media in sub-folders, and adds an experimental preference to control what happens when you tap a tab. Read more...

Sep 4, 2024 Pachli 2.8.1 released Pachli 2.8.1 is now available. This fixes a crash when uploading media and corrects two UI problems. Read more...

Aug 30, 2024 Pachli 2.8.0 released Pachli 2.8.0 is now available. This release introduces experimental support for reading the timeline in reverse order and significantly improves notification reliability, as well as the usual bug fixes and other small improvements. Read more...

Aug 2, 2024 Anti-harassment controls in Pachli 2.9.0 I am planning on including features in Pachli 2.9.0 to help users manage and reduce the harassment they may encounter on Mastodon. I need feedback on the features described in this post before I start the implementation. Read more...

Jul 29, 2024 Pachli 2.7.0 released Pachli 2.7.0 is now available. This release makes it easier to use Mastodon’s search operators, prompts you if it looks like you’re posting in a language other than the one you’ve specified, improves the UI when a post is filtered, as well as the usual bug fixes and other improvements. Read more...

Jun 27, 2024 Pachli 2.6.0 released Pachli 2.6.0 is now available. This release allows you to find new people to follow with a “Suggested accounts” feature, and has the usual bug fixes and other improvements. Read on for more details about these. Read more...

May 31, 2024 Pachli 2.5.2 released Pachli 2.5.2 is now available. I’ve been away for most of May, so the primary focus of this release is bug fixes rather than new features. Read on for more details about these. Read more...

Apr 29, 2024 Pachli 2.5.1 released Pachli 2.5.0 2.5.1 is now available. This version refreshes some of the UX, simplifies tab management, fixes security certificate issues for Android 7 devices, continues improvements to the left-side navigation, has assorted bug fixes, and continues support for non-Mastodon servers. Version 2.5.1 contains a fix for a potential crash when viewing notifications. Read on for more details about these, and other changes in this release. Read more...

Mar 28, 2024 Pachli 2.4.0 released Pachli 2.4.0 is now available. This version contains improvements for managing lists, modifications to the left-side navigation, new poll features, UI improvements, assorted bug fixes, and continues support for non-Mastodon servers. Read on for more details about these, and other changes in this release. Read more...

Feb 28, 2024 Pachli 2.3.0 released Pachli 2.3.0 is now available. This version contains UI improvements, assorted bug fixes, and continues support for non-Mastodon servers. Read on for more details about these, and other changes in this release. Read more...

Feb 17, 2024 Debugging notifications Note: Some of this post has been superceded by Pachli 2.8.0. Pachli started as a fork of Tusky so has inherited some of Tusky’s bugs, which are now being fixed. One of those is users reporting they never receive Android notifications for Mastodon events; when someone follows you, or replies to one of your posts, or a poll you’ve voted on closes, etc. The Mastodon notifications still appear in the app, but never as Android notifications. This has been difficult to fix because it’s not reproducible by the developers. When my account (or the @pachli@mastodon.social account) receives a Mastodon notification it appears as an Android notification on my phone within seconds, exactly as it’s supposed to. To better understand what’s going on the version of Pachli Current rolling out now – and the next version of Pachli – includes comprehensive information about how Pachli is getting your Mastodon notifications, what you might need to do to improve the situation on your device, and a mechanism to report logs to the developers to help with bug hunting. Read more...

Jan 29, 2024 Pachli 2.2.0 released Pachli 2.2.0 is now available. This contains a critical bug fix when interacting with posts, and has initial support for handling features found on non-Mastodon servers like Pleroma, Friendica, GoToSocial, and others. Read on for more details about these, and other changes in this release. Read more...

Dec 15, 2023 Pachli 2.1.0 released Pachli 2.1.0 is now available. This is primarily a bug fix release ahead of planned work next year to extend and improve the translation support that landed in 2.0.0. This should be the last Pachli release of 2023, with development work resuming early in 2024. Read on for more details about this, and other changes in this release. Read more...

Dec 12, 2023 Opt-in crash reporting If Pachli Current crashes it’s very helpful if the developers can see exactly where it crashed. Sometimes that’s obvious from bug reports, or the problem is easy for the developers to reproduce. And reproducing a problem is the first step to fixing it. And sometimes the information is just not available to the user, or the problem is not easy to reproduce. For example, bug report #306. To make this easier the most recent release of Pachli Current catches crashes, records concrete information about where the crash occurred and what was happening at the time, and allows you to opt-in to sending it to the developers. No information is ever sent to the developers without your express permission. The crash-handling code is not present in the regular Pachli application. Read more...

Nov 23, 2023 Pachli 2.0.0 released Pachli 2.0.0 is now available, and can translate posts for you. This uses your server’s support for translation (if enabled by your server administrators). Improving translation is the through-line for the Pachli 2.x releases. Future releases in the 2.x line will support translation whether or not it is enabled on your server by carrying out privacy-preserving translation on your device. Read on for more details about this, and other changes in this release. Read more...

Nov 14, 2023 Supporting server translation Edit: This feature is now also available in Pachli 2.0.0. Pachli Current (on Google Play) now supports server-side translation of posts. This means the translation does not happen on your device. Instead (and if your Mastodon provider is configured to support it) Pachli asks your Mastodon provider to translate the post, and they, in turn, typically contact a third-party translation service (often DeepL.com) to do the actual translation. Then a copy of the translation is sent back to Pachli. This comes with a few caveats and additional details. Read more...

Nov 10, 2023 Pachli 1.4.0 released Pachli 1.4.0 is now available. Assuming things go to plan this will be the final release in the 1.x series. The 2.x series will be released soon, featuring support for translating posts. The significant changes in this release are: Read more...

Oct 25, 2023 Pachli 1.3 released Pachli 1.3 is now available. This is the first release that includes changes from other contributors. Eryk Michalak updated the Polish translation

sanao contributed two PRs (see below), and updated the Japanese translation Thank you to both of them. The significant changes in this release are: Read more...

Oct 11, 2023 Pachli Current Pachli aims to put out a new major or minor release approximately once a month. But there’s a lot of code that can change in that time, and only so many problems that automated testing can catch. The wide range of devices running Android, differences in supported hardware, and customisations made by different device vendors make this even more difficult. Code that runs with no problems on a developer’s device may fail or perform in unexpected ways on other devices. Enter Pachli Current. Read more...

Oct 5, 2023 Pachli 1.2 released Pachli 1.2 – and 1.2.1 and 1.2.2 – are now available. This took a little longer to release than planned. 1.2 was submitted to the Google Play store last week, and was rejected because of an unspecified issue with the Pachli Privacy Policy. This policy, and how it was displayed in the app, had not changed in the Pachli 1.0 or 1.1 releases, and the Google app review staff do not provide specifics about what needs to change. Reading the tea leaves I made changes in 1.2.1 and 1.2.2, neither of which satisfied the reviewers. What did work was changing the link to the privacy policy from https://github.com/pachli/pachli-android/blob/main/PRIVACY.md to https://pachli.app/privacy/. As best as I can tell the reviewers think that using GitHub as the canonical location for the privacy policy makes it “editable” The significant changes are: Read more...

Sep 29, 2023 Accessible fonts To improve accessibility Pachli allows the user to change the font used in the UI. The feature originated from work I was doing on the Tusky client. I had seen occasional user requests asking for different fonts, either to improve overall legibility, or specifically to assist people with dyslexia. I put together a proof-of-concept using Atkinson Hyperlegible from the Braille Institute and OpenDyslexic as they are both freely available and claim to be helpful. This allowed me to experiment with the UX and identify any issues that might make adopting this difficult. This is not an accessibility issue I currently have to contend with, so I approached the user community for feedback and recommendations for additional fonts, asking: Read more...